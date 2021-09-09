Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 76.13 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.60. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £353.06 million and a PE ratio of -8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

