IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.28

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 272068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $903.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

