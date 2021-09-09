iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.98 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

