iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $452.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.