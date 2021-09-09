iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $453.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $443.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

