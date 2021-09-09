iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $69.62

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.62 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 35424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after acquiring an additional 932,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after acquiring an additional 889,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

