iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.