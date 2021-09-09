Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $25.10

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.10, but opened at $24.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 5,475 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

