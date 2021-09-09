Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Trading Down 12.8%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC)’s share price was down 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 79,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

About Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline.

