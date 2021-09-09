ION (ION) Market Capitalization Reaches $517,220.42

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $517,220.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00089429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00431308 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014175 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,649,562 coins and its circulating supply is 13,749,562 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

