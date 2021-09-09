Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,503 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,207% compared to the average daily volume of 89 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.62. 504,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,824. The firm has a market cap of $906.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $67.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

