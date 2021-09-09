Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $349.63

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $349.63 and last traded at $349.63, with a volume of 814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average is $317.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

