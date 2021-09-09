Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit stock opened at $567.59 on Thursday. Intuit has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.42. The company has a market capitalization of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

