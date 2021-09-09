Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.76

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

IAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $3,087,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $690,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $5,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

