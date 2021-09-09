Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $41.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

INTA opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

