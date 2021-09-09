Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of INTA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 4,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

