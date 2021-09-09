Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Sells 102 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $12,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SI opened at $111.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.92. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,856,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

