Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RM opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

