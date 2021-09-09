Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $206,100.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.