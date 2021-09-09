Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen G. Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $18,456.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 190,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.