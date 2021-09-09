Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells 1,393 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $59,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 89.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 32.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

