Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 13,287 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $122.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 0.89.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after buying an additional 498,980 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after buying an additional 348,945 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

