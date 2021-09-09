Insider Selling: AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Sells 3,323 Shares of Stock

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $97,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Gerhard Magnusson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroCentury alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of AeroCentury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $336,180.83.

ACY stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. AeroCentury Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 4.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroCentury by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AeroCentury in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroCentury in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.