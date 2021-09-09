Insider Buying: Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Insider Buys A$39,734.00 in Stock

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) insider Zita Peach purchased 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.42 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$39,734.00 ($28,381.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental and nib Dental Care brand names in Eastern Australia. The company provides general dentistry services, including check-ups, teeth cleaning, fillings, and extractions; dental treatments, such as crowns, bridges, fillings, and extractions; advanced dentistry comprising dental implants; and specialist dentistry, such as orthodontics, prosthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics, as well as other treatments under general anaesthetic and intravenous sedation.

