Insider Buying: Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) insider Lindsay Phillips bought 200,000 shares of Mayfield Group Investments Pty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($62,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Company Profile

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supplying electrical products and services for critical infrastructure and facilities in Australia. It designs, manufactures, and commissions transportable switchrooms and switchboards; constructs, repairs, and maintains medium and high voltage facilities and infrastructure; and manufactures protection and control systems for electrical power infrastructure.

