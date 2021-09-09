Insider Buying: Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) insider Lindsay Phillips bought 200,000 shares of Mayfield Group Investments Pty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,000.00 ($62,142.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Mayfield Group Investments Pty Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Group Investments Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Group Investments Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.