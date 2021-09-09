Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 1,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a PE ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

