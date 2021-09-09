Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INGXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.37. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $138.89 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.