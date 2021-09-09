INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. INmune Bio traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 9928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

In other news, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $381.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.78.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.