Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 130,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

