Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $541.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 541 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 540.75 ($7.06), with a volume of 140794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 536 ($7.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 496.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.14. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.32%.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

