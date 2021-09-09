Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $237,500.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

