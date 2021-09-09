Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 1,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.03, for a total value of $386,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.01. 502,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,267. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

