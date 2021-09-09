Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,881 shares of company stock worth $2,320,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $463.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.81. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

