IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 372,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $219.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

