ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Increased to $302.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $302.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,765,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ICU Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

