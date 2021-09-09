iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Up 6.6%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 1,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,016,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICLK. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a market cap of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLK. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

