ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00065051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00131019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00192200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,225.30 or 0.99531622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.28 or 0.07168561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.28 or 0.00823118 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

