IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.79

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 672350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

IMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.78.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

