Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $52.43 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -349.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 188,511 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

