Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,920,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $110.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 4,209.38% and a negative net margin of 78.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

