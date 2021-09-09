Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $65,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.