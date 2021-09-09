Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $46,703.92

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $9.89 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $46,703.92 or 1.00251627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00130795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00189337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.51 or 0.07387314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,596.60 or 1.00021241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.77 or 0.00832364 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

