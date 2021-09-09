H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

