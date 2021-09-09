Homrich & Berg Sells 877 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 237,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

