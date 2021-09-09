Homrich & Berg Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $5,190,108 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE VEEV opened at $307.25 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.74 and a 200-day moving average of $291.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

