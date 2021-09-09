Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hologic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,051,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,161,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hologic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 468,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,284,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $57.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.