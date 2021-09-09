Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,376,000 after acquiring an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,117,000 after buying an additional 260,303 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

