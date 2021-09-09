HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 13,294 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 21.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

