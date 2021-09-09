HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 323 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 367,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after buying an additional 290,739 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after buying an additional 616,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

