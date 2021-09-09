HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 16,177 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

